Left Menu

Iran says Israel is responsible for 'plot' against gas pipelines - Tasnim

but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes," Owji said on Wednesday. In December, a hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out a cyber-attack which disrupted as much as 70% of Iran's petrol stations.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 12:34 IST
Iran says Israel is responsible for 'plot' against gas pipelines - Tasnim

Israel was behind last week's attack on Iranian gas pipelines, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Two explosions hit Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network on Feb. 14 and were initially described by Owji as a "terrorist act of sabotage", without naming any suspects. "The enemy intended to disrupt households' gas supplies ... but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes," Owji said on Wednesday.

In December, a hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out a cyber-attack

which disrupted as much as 70% of Iran's petrol stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024