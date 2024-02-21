Iran says Israel is responsible for 'plot' against gas pipelines - Tasnim
but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes," Owji said on Wednesday. In December, a hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out a cyber-attack which disrupted as much as 70% of Iran's petrol stations.
