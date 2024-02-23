"Our growth rate is higher than national average," says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Haryana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is higher than the national level as the state recorded an 8 per cent growth rate in comparison to the national level of 7.3 per cent. "Compared to the last time, the Budget increased by 11.37 per cent...The GDP at the national level is estimated to be 7.3 per cent and our estimation (that of the state) is 8 per cent. So, our growth rate is higher than that of the national level," Haryana CM said addressing a press conference after presenting the State Budget in the Assembly.

He further said that under the scheme to prevent stubble burning and reduce pollution, 1 lakh 56 thousand farmers registered for the management of 14 lakh acres and an incentive amount of Rs 139 crore was provided to the farmers during the year 2023-24. "In 2023-24, stubble burning cases also declined by 67 per cent to 2,303 over the previous two years, while 6,987 were recorded in 2021-22," he added.

Haryana CM said that the GSDP growth rate is 5.6 per cent at the national scale while Haryana's is 6.1 per cent. "Per capita income in Haryana is higher than that that at the national scale. GSDP growth rate is 5.6 per cent at the national scale while Haryana's is 6.1 per cent...Our contribution to the national GDP has now increased to 3.7 per cent whereas we are just 2 per cent in terms of population and 1.4 per cent in terms of area," he added.

On the day of the presentation of the state budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, said that he has spoken about GYAN, an abbreviation for the four sections of society-- the poor, youth, farmers and women-- which would ensure that the state as well as the country moves forward. "I spoke about GYAN, G stands for Gareeb, Y stands for Yuva, A stands for Annadatha and N stands for Nari. We have tried to represent these four sections as abbreviations of the word GYAN. Firstly, GYAN means knowledge. We have spoken about the welfare of these four communities. If we fulfil the needs of these four sections, especially those at the bottom of the social pyramid, for the poor, our state and our country will move forward," Khattar said on Friday.

Speaking about women-centric schemes announced by the Haryana government, the Chief Minister said that expenses for girl-children going to private schools as well as their travel expenses will be provided by the state. "We had last time announced that there will be a college within every 20 km so that none of our daughters have to travel more than 10 km to study, we have achieved that target. Of the 72 colleges, we built last time, half of the colleges are for women. Even if our daughters go to private colleges, the Haryana government will take care of the expenses. We have also made arrangements for safe travel for women. We have taken several steps so that our daughters are saved, educated and taken forward in life," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister added that several such schemes have been initiated for boys, at par with girls, so that both genders can get skilled and trained. (ANI)

