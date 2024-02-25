Left Menu

Manik Saha accuses CPI (M) of '35-years of deprivation, deception, and violence' in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized CPI (M) on Sunday for depriving the people for the last 35 years, asserting that the party's main agenda was to deceive the public.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:44 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses Lavyarthi Sammelan (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He stated that the primary focus of the CPIM was to mislead and impoverish the people. Addressing a Lavyarthi Sammelan at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, Saha said, "In India, Tripura is the only state where the government pays Rs 2000 as a social pension. CPI (M) has ruled the state for the last 35 years. What have they accomplished? We always said that this government was for the poor. They never respected the people, and the main aim of CPI (M) was to deceive the people. Another one of their agendas was to keep people poor so that they would support their party. Those who did not adhere to their rules were suppressed and oppressed," he said. Dr. Saha highlighted that during the CPI (M)'s rule, Tripura witnessed numerous incidents of violence, forcing people to leave the state to save their lives. He emphasized that the present government does not support such a culture. "CPIM used to conduct elections through organized rigging. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single violent incident occurred. Nobody thought that an election without violence was possible in Tripura, but yes, the election was peaceful. During my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I raised this issue. People have faith in us and supported us. Both CPI (M) and Congress are known for their unruly behavior. People are aware of their real agenda," said the Chief Minister. He also underscored that everyone must work to solve the problems of the people. "We have also launched a web portal named Amar Sarkar, which has become a massive success. People can file their complaints with pictures on this portal. We want to stand by the people by solving their problems. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have been delivering the benefits of various schemes to all sections of people without any political affiliation. As a result, the people's happiness is evident everywhere, and they are very content. The people's response clearly indicates that they are ready to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and strengthen Modi Ji's hands in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

