Mars Orbiter or the Chandrayaan mission, women gave equal contributions: 'Rocket Woman' of India Ritu Karidhal

For her deep involvement in space sciences, Dr Karidhal is fondly referred to as India's 'Rocket Woman.'

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 07:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 07:28 IST
Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director for the Chandrayaan 3 mission (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dr Ritu Karidhal, known as the 'Rocket Woman' of India, said whether it is the Mars Orbiter Mission or the Chandrayaan Mission, women have given equal contributions. Karidhal, the Mission Director for the Chandrayaan 3 mission, said, "In the mini-complex mission, whether it is the Mars orbiter or Chandrayaan, women have given equal contributions."

"Women are coming up, taking lead roles in whatever complex areas, so yes, times are changing and it's good for all of us. We should celebrate Women's Day every day. Best of luck to all of us!", she said on Thursday, ahead of International Women's Day. Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was born and brought up in Lucknow and is a trained aerospace engineer. As a scientist, she works with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), where she was the Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars Orbital Mission, Mangalyaan, which created history by becoming the first mission to reach Mars successfully in its first attempt.

For her deep involvement in space sciences, Dr Karidhal is fondly referred to as India's "Rocket Woman." Meanwhile, on the eve of International Women's Day, President Drouapdi Murmu extended her greetings to women in the country on Thursday and said that the day is celebrated to recognise the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow citizens, especially women," President Murmu said in her message. "This day is dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights. It is also an important occasion to emphasize the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. Even today, women face several challenges, which we need to address," she added.

The President further said that women are setting new benchmarks in all fields, ranging from science and technology to medicine, space, the armed forces and sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

