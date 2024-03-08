Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 367 crore of Bhushan Steel Limited in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties of Bhushan Steel Limited worth around Rs 367 crore under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud by the company.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:54 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 367 crore of Bhushan Steel Limited in money laundering case
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties of Bhushan Steel Limited worth around Rs 367 crore under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud by the company. These assets were attached on March 6, ED said in a statement.

According to the official, these properties were situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Odisha. The attached properties were held in the name of shell entities through dummy directors so as to conceal the assets and to ensure that they are out of reach of law Enforcement Agencies. "ED Delhi Zonal Office has attached movable and immovable properties of M/s Bhushan Steel Limited under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 amounting to about Rs. 367 crore on 06.03.2024. The immovable properties were situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Odisha. The attached properties were held in the name of benamidars/ shell entities through dummy directors so as to conceal the assets and to ensure that they are out of reach of law Enforcement Agencies," the ED said in a statement.

Earlier in February this year the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to a woman accused in the Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) money laundering case. She was arrested in January 2024. It is alleged by the ED that accused Archana entered into a criminal conspiracy with her husband Ajay S Mittal and ex-promoters of BSL and mortgaged properties held by associate companies of BSL and raised loans to the extent of Rs 35 crore from an NBFC Edelweiss and this amount was transferred by her husband to accused Ritu Singal.

Special CBI judge Rajesh Kumar Goel granted bail to Archana Ajay Mittal after considering her medical condition and the provision related to granting bail to women accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Court granted bail to Archana Ajay Mittal, subject to conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and one surety bond in the like amount.

The allegations against the accused, Archana Ajay Mittal is that she had received an amount of Rs 45 crores during the financial year 2012-2013 from co-accused Brij Bhushan Singal which was diverted from the proceeds of crime, that is, from the coffers of the Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024