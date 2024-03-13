Left Menu

Centre approves 'TG' prefix on vehicle registration plates in Telangana

The central government approved the 'TG' prefix on vehicle registration plates, replacing 'TS' in Telangana.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:45 IST
Centre approves 'TG' prefix on vehicle registration plates in Telangana
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has approved the 'TG' prefix for vehicle registration number plates, replacing 'TS' in Telangana. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (6) of section 41 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the erstwhile Ministry of Surface Transport number SO 444(E), dated June 12, 1989, with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, namely, in the said notification, in the TABLE, for serial number 29A and the entries relating thereto, the following entries shall be substituted, namely, "29A. Telangana TG," the notification mentioned. A statement from the office of Telangana Special Representative in Delhi stated that the new prefix on registration plates will be effective immediately.

"The Government of India approves TS to TG on vehicle registration plates. the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification effective immediately, that is, March 12, 2024. This change aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024