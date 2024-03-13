Centre approves 'TG' prefix on vehicle registration plates in Telangana

The Union government has approved the 'TG' prefix for vehicle registration number plates, replacing 'TS' in Telangana. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (6) of section 41 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the erstwhile Ministry of Surface Transport number SO 444(E), dated June 12, 1989, with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, namely, in the said notification, in the TABLE, for serial number 29A and the entries relating thereto, the following entries shall be substituted, namely, "29A. Telangana TG," the notification mentioned. A statement from the office of Telangana Special Representative in Delhi stated that the new prefix on registration plates will be effective immediately.

"The Government of India approves TS to TG on vehicle registration plates. the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification effective immediately, that is, March 12, 2024. This change aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness," the statement said. (ANI)

