Mumbai Customs seize over 2.99 kg gold worth Rs 1.72 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs has seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore in five different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:00 IST
Seized gold at airport. (Photo: Mumbai Customs---X). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Customs has seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore in five different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). "On March 14-15, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crores in five different cases," Mumbai Customs said in a post on X.

"Gold was found concealed in dates, body cavity, on the body of Pax," it added. Earlier, the Mumbai Customs seized over 4.22 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.35 crore, mobile phones and laptops across eight different cases from March 10-12 at the Mumbai Airport.

21 KT Assorted Gold Jewellery, 18 KT Gold Hooks and Jewellery collectively weighing 141 grams (net), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1), Galaxy Z Flip 5(1), Galaxy S20 5G(30), iPhone 15 Pro(1), iPhone SE 256 GB(2), Dell Laptop Latitude 5400(13) were found concealed in handbag and check-in bag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

