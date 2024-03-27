Left Menu

Sweden contributes 516mSEK in core funding to UNDP

The contribution will support UNDP’s work in over 100 countries towards enabling inclusive, green digital development transitions.

UNDP | Geneva | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden contributes 516mSEK in core funding and lightly earmarked funds to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2024.

Predictable and flexible financing from Sweden and other partners enables UNDP to quickly and strategically take actions to help eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and build resilience against crises and disasters. The contribution will support UNDP’s work in over 100 countries towards enabling inclusive, green digital development transitions.

Flexible funding is particularly important in times of complex and protracted crises and enables a quick and strategic response by UNDP when most needed.

“Sweden is a long-standing and close partner to UNDP and we welcome the continued commitment through flexible funding. This investment in our work comes at a critical moment and enables us to quickly and effectively respond to emergencies as they happen. Flexible funding is also central for UNDP’s work to mobilise development financing from both private and public actors”, said UNDP’s Administrator Achim Steiner.

Last week Ulrika Modeer, UNDP’s Assistant Secretary General, and Johan Forssell, Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden visited Bangladesh together with UNDP’s Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria. During the visit the delegation witnessed the development progress of Bangladesh through an inclusive digital and green transition where flexible financing from Sweden and other partners has been central.

Minister Forssell said: “In Bangladesh, flexible funding from Sweden and other partners has been central to UNDP’s development support, not least in promoting inclusive digital and green transition.” 

