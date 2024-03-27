Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declares assets worth Rs 4.76 crore

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has total assets worth around Rs 4.76 crore, an increase of Rs 1.59 crore between 2021 and 2024, according to his election affidavit. Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers on March 26 with the returning officer in Dibrugarh as a BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency.

As per the affidavit, Sonowal declared his movable assets are worth Rs 1,64,65,258 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 3,11,20,000. In 2021, Sonowal declared his movable assets worth Rs 1,14,76,394 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,02,95,000.

He added in his affidavit that he has Rs 27,679 cash in hand and Rs 47,59,705 deposited in five bank accounts. His movable assets include 10,249 shares of Oil India Limited with a current market value of Rs 59,74,142, other investments of Rs 37,00,025, and 30 grams of gold valued at Rs 1,35,000.

Sonowal's immovable assets include four plots of inherited agricultural land in Dibrugarh, with an approximate market value of Rs 36,20,000. He also has non-agricultural land--three in Dibrugarh and one in Guwahati, which have an approximate market value of Rs 1 crore and two residential buildings, which have an approximate current market value of Rs 1.75 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 25,78,370. Sonowal also declared that there is no case pending against him and that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

On the other hand, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi,who submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer in Jorhat on Tuesday, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Jorhat parliamentary constituency. In his affidavit, he declared that he has assets worth Rs 2.63 crore. Gaurav Gogoi has movable property worth Rs 38,30,796, including Rs 45,600 in cash in hand, one Swift Dzire VXI car, and immovable assets worth Rs 2,25,00,000, which include inherited non-agricultural property in Guwahati and New Delhi.

In his affidavit, Gaurav Gogoi stated that a case was filed against him during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati in January this year. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, who filed his nomination papers to contest from Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, stated he has assets worth Rs 34,31,472, including movable assets worth Rs 25,11,472 and immovable assets worth Rs 9,20,000. (ANI)

