"Evidence of corruption established": BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj slams AAP as court extends Kejriwal's custody

After a Delhi Court on Monday extended the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 15 in the alleged excise policy scam, Bharatiya Janata party leader and Supreme Court lawyer Bansuri Swaraj said that the court believes that prima facie evidence of corruption against the AAP leaders has been established by now. Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP's candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party as the court extended the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bansuri Swaraj, while speaking to ANI, said, "Today, the court felt that this was a fit case to send the honourable CM to custody. Again and again, the bail of AAP leaders is getting rejected as the court believes that prima facie evidence of corruption cases against AAP leaders has been extablished." Regarding the recent rally organized by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan, Bansuri Swaraj dismissed it as a "flop show of corruption."

She pointed out, "During Rahul Gandhi's address, the attendance was notably lacking. It's unclear whether the INDIA alliance is a coalition or a collusion. They themselves seem unsure of the rally's purpose. While AAP claims it was to protest Kejriwal's arrest, the Congress insists it was for the entire INDIA alliance." The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate, while seeking direction to send Kejriwal to judicial custody, said the arrestee has even given false and contrary evidence vis-a-vis other members of the AAP. When he was confronted with the statements given by his party leaders, he called them confused. The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the ED on March 21, in the money laundering case, filed in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

