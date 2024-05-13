"Kejriwal is campaigning to remain out of jail": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is now seeking votes with a selfish pursuit to "remain out of the jail." Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, participated in a rally for Punjab BJP candidate Preneet Kaur.

Slamming the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is campaigning and seeking votes for the Aam Aadmi party in the Lok Sabha elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Kejriwal is now fighting for himself, for his selfish needs, for not going to jail, he is asking for votes so that he doesn't land up in jail. But the country needs to think about itself. The country doesn't have time to think about Kejriwal". In response to Priyanka Gandhi's questioning of BJP's developmental efforts in Rae Bareli, Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are leading India towards becoming a global leader.

Hitting back at Priyanka Gandhi for raising doubts about the BJP over the developmental work in Raebareli, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making India the Vishwaguru. Raebareli is a part of the country, The development of our nation all altogether will definitely affect Rae Bareli, all schemes of BJP have also been implemented in Raebareli. What has Sonia Gandhi done for Raebareli. In which villages of Raebareli has she gone in the last ten years". Responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement that PM Modi will retire after turning 75 this year, Sarma said that in the BJP there is no age limitation.

"There is no limitation of 75 years in BJP. Till PM Modi Ji is here he will continue to win," Sarma asserted. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed AAP's claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is retiring after 75 years.

Shah alleged that the leaders of the INDIA bloc are spreading misconceptions as they are aware that the BJP will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Talking to ANI, the Home Minister said, "The people of this country, be it from the East, West, North, South or Northeast, are standing with Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance know that we are going to cross 400 seats and Modi ji will become the PM of this country for the third time. That is why they are spreading this type of misconception."

"I want to clarify that there is no such provision in the BJP's constitution and Modi ji will lead the country till 2029 and he will also lead the coming elections. There is no good news for the INDI alliance," Shah added. (ANI)

