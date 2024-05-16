WFP Receives 25 MT of Dates from Saudi Arabia to Support Refugees in Tanzania

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a generous donation of 25 metric tons of nutritious dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). This donation aims to support 200,000 refugees in Tanzania.

The provision of dates will significantly enhance the nutritional value of WFP's food assistance, particularly benefiting vulnerable groups such as pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as hospital patients. It ensures that they receive essential nutrients crucial for their overall well-being.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson highlighted the critical timing of this contribution, especially amidst funding challenges faced by WFP. She emphasized the importance of KSrelief's support in providing much-needed assistance to those most in need.

WFP's ongoing efforts in Tanzania include providing monthly food assistance comprising fortified cereals, pulses, salt, and vegetable oil to refugees in Nduta and Nyarugusu camps in the Kigoma region. This assistance aims to address their basic food and nutrition requirements.

However, WFP Tanzania is currently facing a funding shortfall of USD 23 million for its refugee operations until November 2024. The timely donation from KSrelief underscores the significance of international collaboration in addressing food insecurity and supporting vulnerable populations.