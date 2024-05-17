Rajasthan CM condoles loss of lives in Bharatpur road accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday condoled the death of people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured after a road accident that occurred in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Friday. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives Rajasthan CM in a post on X said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic road accident involving a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus on the National Highway in Bharatpur, resulting in the death of citizens. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and provide quick recovery to the injured," Sharma said.

He added that instructions have been given to the administration to ensure that every possible medical assistance is provided to the injured. Earlier in the day, at least 5 people were killed and 12 injured as a speeding bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred at Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village of Bharatpur at around 2 pm.SP of Bharatpur Mridul Kachhawa said, "The rough estimate we have received so far is that 5 people died and 12 people were injured in this incident." According to Kachhawa, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by the bus driver's negligence.

"Today, around 2 pm, an accident took place on the National Highway which goes from Jaipur to Agra. An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a truck from behind. Prima facie, from the facts that have come before the police, the fault was that of the bus driver. According to the information received till now, 5 people have died, and the remaining people are currently under treatment. The deceased people's families have been informed," Kachhawa said. "Further investigation is being done by the district police," he added.

Most of the victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, particularly areas like Agra and Mathura. The injured have been rushed to the R. B. M. Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment, the SP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

