Hamas Condemns Israel's Seizure of AP Equipment

Hamas labeled Israel's confiscation of Associated Press's equipment as a 'repeated arbitrary and oppressive act against press freedom,' in a statement released on Tuesday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:48 IST
Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel's confiscation of the Associated Press's (AP) equipment is a "repeated arbitrary and oppressive act against press freedom."

