Hamas Condemns Israel's Seizure of AP Equipment
Hamas labeled Israel's confiscation of Associated Press's equipment as a 'repeated arbitrary and oppressive act against press freedom,' in a statement released on Tuesday.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
