Passing out ceremony of 216 naval trainees held at INA in Kerala

25-05-2024
The passing out ceremony of 216 trainees of the Indian Naval Academy was held at the academy premises at Ezhimala in Kannur district on Saturday in the presence of Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The trainees included 34 women and 10 from friendly foreign nations, an INA release said.

Chief of Air Staff Chaudhari reviewed the passing out parade of the trainees as they marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute to the traditional notes and poignant farewell tune for their 'Antim Pag' or final step at INA, the release said.

Subsequently, he congratulated the passing out trainees and medal winners for their hard work and outstanding performances, it said.

The Air Chief Marshal also acknowledged the decision of the trainees' parents for having encouraged and supported their wards in choosing the noble profession of committing to the service of the nation, it further said.

In his address, Chaudhari observed that the integration of international trainees at INA not only strengthens India's foreign cooperation but also highlights its world-class training facilities, the release said.

He also noted that the 38th Naval Orientation Course (NOC) is the first NOC course to undergo an enhanced training duration of 44 weeks and includes five women officers in the Executive branch, marking a milestone in the gender-neutral Indian Navy, it said.

The commissioned officers will now proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields, the release said.

