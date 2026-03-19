A Record Year: India Auctions 200 Mineral Blocks
In 2025-26, India achieved a historic auction of 200 mineral blocks, marking the highest annual total. Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand participated significantly, while Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu emerged as top contributors. This strategic move includes a mix of mining leases and composite licences, underlining resource security.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, the Mines Ministry announced that India has sold a record 200 mineral blocks in the financial year 2025-26. This historic achievement marks the highest annual total ever recorded, showcasing significant involvement from various states across the country.
Notably, Tamil Nadu conducted its first-ever mineral block auctions, contributing 22 out of the total 200 blocks auctioned. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand made its entry into the framework with the sale of its first magnesite block. Additionally, states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu emerged as frontrunners, leading by example in procedural efficiency and data management.
The strategic auction includes 123 mining lease blocks and 77 composite licences, indicating a balanced focus on operational and exploration opportunities. With an ongoing notice inviting tenders for 70 more blocks, the industry anticipates further growth and strengthened resource security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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