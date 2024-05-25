Left Menu

UP: Retired IAS officer's wife found dead in Ghazipur home, investigation underway

Lalit Mohini Dubey, the wife of retired IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey, was found dead in their Ghazipur residence in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

UP: Retired IAS officer's wife found dead in Ghazipur home, investigation underway
Lucknow JCP (crime) Akash Kulhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lalit Mohini Dubey, the wife of retired IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey, was found dead in their Ghazipur residence in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The incident came to light when Dubey returned home from his morning golf game.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur, retired IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey went to play golf early this morning around 7:30. When he returned home around 10, he found his wife, Lalit Mohini Dubey, dead in one of the rooms. He then informed the police," Lucknow Joint Commissioners of Police (crime) Akash Kulhary said. "In his written statement, Dubey also mentioned that some jewellery and other items were stolen. The CCTV's DVR was also taken," he said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests strangulation as the cause of death, but the final confirmation will be based on the post-mortem report," the officer said. "We are currently investigating all aspects of this case. It's an open-ended investigation at this point," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

