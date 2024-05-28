Serbia Unveils Final Squad for Euro 2024
Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic announced the 26-man squad for the 2024 European Championship, featuring goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards from top European clubs. Key players include Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic amongst others, representing clubs like Juventus, Torino, and Al-Hilal.
Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic named his final 26-man squad for the 2024 European Championship on Tuesday. SERBIA SQUAD FOR EURO 2024: Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea) and Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca) Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade) and Nemanja Stojic (TSC Backa Topola)
Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seviila)Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milenkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Vejko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos) and Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens) Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (AC Milan) and Petar Ratkov ( RB Salzburg)
