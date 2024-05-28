Left Menu

"A Symbol of Self-Reliance and Aspiration:" Om Birla as New Parliament House marks one Year

"Due to PM Modi's visionary leadership, this building was constructed in a short period of time, reflecting the spirit of our self-reliant India,'' Birla noted that the need for a new building had been long-standing, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha advocating for it," Birla said.

Celebrating the first anniversary of the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday highlighted its significance and said that the construction of the Parliament House in a short time is historic in itself. "On 28th May 2023, a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this building. The foundation stone of this building was also laid by Prime Minister Modi. This building was built in a very short time of 2 years and 7 months," Birla said.

He praised the building as a testament to India's self-reliance and the aspirations of its 1.4 billion citizens. "Due to PM Modi's visionary leadership, this building was constructed in a short period of time, reflecting the spirit of our self-reliant India,'' Birla noted that the need for a new building had been long-standing, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha advocating for it," Birla said.

"There are new technologies in the new Parliament House and it's eco-friendly too," he added. The new Parliament House incorporates advanced technologies and eco-friendly features. Birla acknowledged that many former Speakers had also called for a new Parliament House over the years. He emphasized the legislative achievements within the new building, including the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Birla expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for enacting and implementing the law to construct the new Parliament, describing it as a "justice code" rather than a penal code. "After independence, we made our laws in the new Parliament House. I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, who, after independence, enacted the law for building our country's new parliament and implemented it for the people. The law is not a penal code but a justice code. We have been advocating for years that there should be a new code to ensure justice for the people," Birla said.

"In this new parliament, there have been extensive discussions on the Ram Temple and on how India will be in 2047. Till now Lakhs of people have already visited the new parliament building. The construction of the Parliament House in a short time is historic in itself," he added. (ANI)

