63.37 pc voter turnout in sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday released the voter turnout figures for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, revealing a turnout of 63.37 percent across 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories. The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls was held in eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates were in the fray.

According to the poll body, men voters' turnout was 61.95 per cent, while 64.95 percent of women voters cast their votes. The third gender turnout stood at 18.67 per cent. West Bengal reported the highest voter turnout of 82.71 per cent. The voter turnout in 14 constituencies across Uttar Pradesh stood at 54.04 per cent. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 58.69 percent, while Haryana recorded a 64.80 percent polling.

Odisha and Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 74.45 percent and 65.39 percent respectively. In the absolute numbers in the sixth phase out of 11,13,16,60 voters, 7,05,44,933 exercised their franchise, the EC stated.

"Form 17C is also provided for every Polling Station in a Constituency to candidates through their polling agents. Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail, which is already shared with candidates on the day of the poll itself. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count," the ECI noted in its statement. As many as 166.3 million citizens cast their vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Around 66.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the first phase.

In the second phase, as many as 158.64 million voters cast their vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26. Around 66.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Around 172.4 million voters cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. Around 65.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the third phase.

Around 177.07 million voters cast their vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13. Around 69.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the fourth phase. As many as 89.56 million voters cast their vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20. Around 62.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the fifth phase.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)