Germany Speeds Up Hydrogen Infrastructure to Decarbonize Economy

Germany's cabinet has approved a bill to fast-track hydrogen infrastructure, prioritizing it in the approval process to help decarbonize Europe's biggest economy. The law will simplify permitting procedures and shorten legal cases related to hydrogen projects. Germany aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions using green hydrogen.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Germany's cabinet approved on Wednesday a bill to fast-track the construction of hydrogen infrastructure, import and production facilities as Berlin bets on the fuel to help decarbonise Europe's biggest economy, government sources said. The Hydrogen Acceleration Law will give infrastructure an "overriding public interest" status, meaning authorities will prioritize it in the approval process.

Permitting procedures will be simplified and digitised and legal cases challenging hydrogen projects and environmental impact assessments will be shortened, according to the planned law, in the hope of a quick expansion of the fuel. Germany wants to expand reliance on hydrogen as a future energy source to cut greenhouse gas emissions for highly polluting industrial sectors that cannot be electrified such as steel and chemicals and cut dependency on imported fossil fuel.

The acceleration will primarily benefit electrolysers, the devices that use energy to separate hydrogen from water, provided they can prove that they will use at least 80 percent renewable energy in the period up to the end of 2029. Last month, Germany's ruling coalition agreed to a financing mechanism for the country's future hydrogen network and offering protection for investors in case of bankruptcies.

In March, the government said it would earmark up to 3.53 billion euros ($3.84 billion) of public funds to procure green hydrogen and its derivatives between 2027 and 2036. The bill does not include faster construction of new natural gas power plants that will be converted to hydrogen in the future, a key demand of the energy industry. ($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

