"Its not a violation of MCC:" Acharya Satyendra Das over PM's scheduled visit to Kanyakumari for meditation

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das weighed in on the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanyakumari for meditation and stated on Thursday that such a spiritual endeavour does not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "There is a law that determines what is the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). But, if someone visits a temple, and meditates for spiritual reasons is not a violation of the MCC. The Election Commission knows this and even the opposition knows this. But, since it's about the PM, who gets the energy from meditation that makes him win," Das said to ANI.

"The opposition especially Congress knows this and hence they are opposing everything to stop the PM from winning its third term," Das added. PM Modi will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on May 30 to June 1 and meditate after the culmination of his Lok Sabha election campaign.

Responding to criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Acharya Satyendra Das said that those who are opposing the PM's visit are wrong. "Rahul Gandhi has started to believe that he will win and become the Prime Minister, but it's not like that. The outcome will be determined by the people of our country, who know which party and which individual is truly concerned about our welfare. People know where the nation's interest lies. If the PM is going to Kanyakumari to meditate, then it is not a violation of the MCC. Those who oppose this are wrong," Acharya Das said.

On his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening. Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata.

This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekananda's life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for 3 days and attained a vision for a developed India. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Bhagwan Shiv.

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari. The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, and in 2014 he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

