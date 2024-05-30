"Great spiritual significance...": BJP 's CR Kesavan on PM Modi's meditation at Vivekananda Rock

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial as one having "great spiritual significance" and said that the Opposition is opposing it because of the fear of losing the election. PM Modi will begin his meditation on May 30 when the silence period sets in before the voting on June 1 for the seventh and the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Parties in the INDIA bloc opposed the PM's meditation saying that it violated the Model Code of Conduct.

"Modi ji's visit to the Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda ji, where Swami was enlightened, is of great spiritual significance," Kesavan told ANI. "We have seen in the past that Modi ji has drawn strength and inspiration with visits to various places in Bharat...The opposition is in panic and fear that they're going to lose this election of 2024. And they are rattled," he added.

He said that the people would reject this negative politics of the Congress and the INDIA alliance. "On June 4, with the blessings of Swami Vivekananda, with the blessings of the people of Bharat, Modi ji will begin a historic term where he will usher Bharat's civilizational renaissance," Kesavan said.

Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, saying that the Prime Minister's move constitutes a "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after meeting Election Commission officials at the poll body's office in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, alleging that it would amount to a violation of the code of conduct. According to legal experts, the telecast of meditation will not have any violation of MCC as he will be not uttering any word that can be linked to the election campaign.

"The Prime Minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign and that was not in violation of MCC," a legal expert said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)