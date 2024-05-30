Left Menu

SEBI Launches User-Friendly Beta Settlement Calculator

Capital markets regulator SEBI has introduced a beta version of its settlement calculator to simplify the calculation of the indicative settlement amount. The calculator assists applicants in identifying violations and selecting options based on their regulatory track record. It also includes a user-friendly guide video for better understanding.

30-05-2024
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday launched a beta version of the settlement calculator to simplify the process of arriving at the indicative settlement amount, and provide more transparency in the system.

This settlement calculator contains fields that the applicant can identify in terms of the violations. It also enables the applicant to select appropriate options with respect to their past regulatory track record on the basis of actions of Sebi as well as the details of other ongoing proceedings as on date of filing the settlement application.

Besides, a user-friendly guide video has been included in the settlement calculator for the ease of understanding the process of arriving at the indicative settlement amount.

''In order to simplify and provide more transparency in the process of arriving at the indicative settlement amount in terms of the parameters laid down in the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018, Sebi has launched the settlement calculator (Beta version),'' the regulator said in a statement. The beta version of the settlement calculator is available on Sebi's website from Thursday.

As part of the settlement mechanism, an alleged wrongdoer can settle a pending matter with Sebi without admission or denial of guilt by paying settlement charges.

