CM Adityanath Yogi aims to win 80 out of 80 seats in UP

The popular saying "the road to Delhi goes via Uttar Pradesh" remains relevant, prompting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to focus on the state during their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister even set an ambitious target to bag 80 out of 80 seats in UP and devised a strategy accordingly. The seemingly foolproof strategy, on the one hand, glorifies the achievements of PM Modi in the last 10 years of his tenure, in addition to those of the state government in the past seven years. On the other the strategy corners the opposition over their alleged past misdeeds, lack of vision for the country, an exclusive dynastic and regressive approach, favouring the mafia and corruption, as well as lacklustre campaigning.

CM Adityanath, in his rallies within the state and outside, along with describing the achievements of the central and the state governments, has continuously attacked opposition over issues related to faith, culture, development and people's welfare as well as its intimacy with the mafia and the corrupt. Notably, Narendra Modi has had two successful terms as prime minister of the country and UP's contribution to his success in terms of seats has been significant on both the occasions.

In this election, CM Yogi coined the new term 'Ram Drohi', describing the election as a fight between Ram Bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) and Ram Drohis (Ram traitors). The Chief Minister refers to the Ram Bhakts as those who, along with their ancestors, long dreamed of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, actively participated in the movement during the SP government's tenure, and even faced bullets for their cause. Conversely, he describes Ram traitors as those who obstructed the temple's construction, fired upon devotees, and provided different arguments to delay the Supreme Court's decision. The statement is aimed at wooing Hindu votes, which the opposition parties have allegedly been trying desperately to divide.

CM Yogi has also been trying to corner the opposition parties on the issue of cow slaughter and consumption of beef, by referring to its manifesto in which the party has talked about giving the minorities the freedom to eat whatever they want. CM Yogi alleges that through this, the Congress is promising the minorities the freedom to slaughter cows and eat beef, which violates the faith of the majority. It is worth mentioning here that the cow is worshipped in India and its slaughter or beef consumption are prohibited in the country. The Yogi government made the cow slaughter law even more stringent in 2020, under which there is a provision of imprisonment up to 10 years and double the punishment if found guilty again.

When former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary praised Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi introduced the topic of Pakistan into the election discourse for the first time. Later, when Congress leaders talked about Pakistan's atom bomb, CM Yogi seized the opportunity once again to train his guns at the party and the entire India alliance, projecting them as the ones whose sentiments were with the mafia and the terrorists. CM Yogi has attacked the opposition continuously over conspiring to cut into the reservations meant for the SC, ST and OBC and giving them to the people of a particular religion against the spirit of the constitution and wishes of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. CM Yogi has also accused the Congress of planning to bring inheritance tax into the country to rob people of their ancestral properties.

In his statements, CM Yogi has accused Congress and the opposition of appeasement, labeling their actions as anti-majority and discriminatory against SC, ST, and OBC communities. Additionally, he has claimed that the opposition intends to implement personal law, asserting that the country should be governed by the Constitution, not Sharia. The CM's allegations seem to have had a demoralising effect on the opposition parties, as they have been unable to clarify their positions on the issues. In his statements, CM Yogi has accused the Congress and the opposition of appeasement and termed it anti-majority and anti-SC, ST, and OBC. Along with this, CM Yogi has also accused the opposition of promising to implement personal law. He says that the country will be run by the Constitution and not by Sharia.

CM Yogi has launched a consistent attack on the opposition parties on the issue of nepotism. Mentioning SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as two boys, he accuses them of criminal negligence on the issues of internal and border security, as well as safety of women and traders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)