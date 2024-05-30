Ukraine Seeks European Support to Boost Electricity Imports Amid Power Crisis

Ukraine is in talks with its European neighbours to increase the amount of electricity it can import to 2 gigawatts from the current 1.7 GW to cover power shortages caused by Russian air strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. The Ukrainian power sector has been severely damaged by frequent Russian drone and missile strikes over more than 27 months of war. The attacks intensified in March, knocking out the bulk of Ukraine's thermal and hydro power generation, causing blackouts and pushing power imports to record highs.

"The situation in the Ukrainian energy sector remains in the focus of our attention," Shmyhal told a government meeting. "Currently, we can import no more than 1.7 GW. We are negotiating to increase the volume to more than 2 GW. We have all the technical capabilities to do it."

Since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has been able to rely on imports of up to 1.7 GW of power from its European neighbours. Kyiv is also implementing a large-scale repair campaign and reforming the power sector to strengthen its resilience and make it less centralised.

Government officials have said the Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian power sector have caused more than $1 billion of damage, leading to the loss of 8,000 MWh of generating capacity. Shmyhal also said that there would be no scheduled shutdowns of electricity for industrial consumers that import about 80% of their needs.

Ukraine's central bank forecasts an average national electricity deficit of about 5% this year and next. It had cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 3% from the initial target of 3.6% due to energy sector damage.

