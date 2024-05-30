'Victims run over after falling from bike...': Karan Bhushan Singh on Gonda incident involving his convoy vehicle

A day after two youths on a motorcycle were killed in an accident involving an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, BJP's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh confirmed on Thursday that the vehicle was part of his convoy. He said that the victims were run over by the SUV after colliding with a woman and falling into its path. While speaking to ANI, Karan Bhushan Singh - son of former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - said that he was going to Bahraich to attend an event when the two youngsters on a motorcycle came under the wheels of the last car in his convoy.

"I had an event to attend in Bahraich and was going there in my cavalcade. This accident occurred with the last car in the convoy. A woman was trying to cross the road from the right side, and the two children (deceased) collided with the woman first and then fell on the left side of the road when one of my cars ran over them," Singh said, adding that the woman is admitted to the district hospital in Gonda. He further said, "The children were quite young... When the accident occurred, I had already reached the venue. As soon as I received the information, I sent my car to take the victims to the hospital. I want to tell the family of the deceased that we will try our best to be there with you in sickness and in health and do whatever I can to the best of my abilities."

According to police, the accident took place on Huzurpur Road near the railway crossing between 9-9:30 am on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Radhe Shyam Rai said that the deceased, identified as Shehzad and Rehan, were cousins.

"The two youths in their mid-twenties were on their way to the Colonelganj area to buy medicines when they were run over by the SUV. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where both were declared dead," he said, adding that the SUV has been impounded and its driver has also been arrested. The police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

