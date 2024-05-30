BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya receives death threats on social media

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya on Thursday met the Jaipur Police Commissioner after he claimed that he has been getting death threats on social media for the last five months. Speaking with ANI, Balmukund Acharya said, "I have been receiving countless threats on social media for the last five months, sometimes of shooting at intersections and sometimes of cutting my hair and fingers. I am not afraid, I am aware, that is why I have complained to the Police Commissioner.

He added, "I don't have any fear as law and order is being followed and the police authorities are completely active. And hence, there is no such thing as fear. As an aware citizen of the country, it is my responsibility to complain against people having this kind of behaviour and mindset." The BJP MLA informed that he had submitted a letter and given the statement to the Police Commissioner. "I have also submitted the previous comments," Acharya said.

Balmukund Acharya also said, "If somebody is bothered by my work or is facing any trouble because of me, then they should come forward and tell me. Why are they writing such ridiculous things." Meanwhile, some unknown person wrote slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Punjab Mukta' on the walls in Chaura Rasta, Jaipur. When BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya saw this, he expressed anger over this incident. The MLA made this complete video and also posted it on social media.

However, the MLA himself started receiving death threats for posting the video. He met the Jaipur Police Commissioner on May 30 and demanded strict action against the accused in this case. Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, Acharya said, "Such slogans were written in four or five places on the walls. Now the police will search through the cameras installed near the bank and identify the accused behind this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)