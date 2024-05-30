Tragic Gas Leak: Seven-Year-Old Burnt Alive at Tea Stall
A seven-year-old boy, Ritik, tragically died in a fire caused by a gas leak at his uncle's tea stall in Khairthal district, Rajasthan. The fire erupted while Ritik was alone in the shop. Despite efforts by a fire tender to douse the blaze, Ritik could not be saved.
A seven-year-old boy got burnt alive in a fire that erupted at his uncle's tea stall in Khairthal district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.
The blaze was caused by a gas leakage, they said.
According to the police, the victim, Ritik, had gone to his uncle's tea stall in RIICO Chowk in the Bhiwadi area in the afternoon. The blaze broke out when his uncle had allegedly gone to deliver tea in a nearby factory and the child was alone at the shop. A fire tender doused the blaze in some time but Ritik could not be saved, the police said, adding that his body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.
