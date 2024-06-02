Zelenskiy to Visit Manila After Key Speech in Singapore
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy is expected to arrive in Manila late on Sunday, as reported by Rappler. This visit follows his unscripted appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore, marking his second trip to Asia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Manila and is scheduled to arrive late on Sunday, Rappler news site reported, quoting diplomatic sources.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Philippine president's office or the Philippine foreign ministry.
Zelenskiy would be coming from Singapore where he made an unscripted appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Manila
- Diplomatic
- Visit
- Ukraine
- Singapore
- Shangri-La Dialogue
- Asia
- Russia
- Invasion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe is still in short-term crisis mode over Ukraine and lacks a vision for its post-war identity
Key Antarctica meetings begin in Kochi on May 20 under shadow of Ukraine conflict
Centre refutes claims of spice ban by Hong Kong, Singapore: Sources
US Defense Secretary Austin Reaffirms Support Amid Ukraine's Struggles
Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management and Birmingham Academy Singapore Sign Groundbreaking Educational Partnership