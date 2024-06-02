Left Menu

Zelenskiy to Visit Manila After Key Speech in Singapore

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy is expected to arrive in Manila late on Sunday, as reported by Rappler. This visit follows his unscripted appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore, marking his second trip to Asia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST
  • Philippines

There was no immediate confirmation from the Philippine president's office or the Philippine foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

