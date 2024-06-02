Zelenskiy to Visit Manila After Key Speech in Singapore

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Manila and is scheduled to arrive late on Sunday, Rappler news site reported, quoting diplomatic sources.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Philippine president's office or the Philippine foreign ministry.

Zelenskiy would be coming from Singapore where he made an unscripted appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

