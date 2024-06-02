INS Mysore celebrates 25th anniversary, organises blood donation camp

INS Mysore, the frontline destroyer of the Eastern Fleet, celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Sunday, marking 25 years of glorious service to the nation. On this occasion, a blood donation camp was conducted to celebrate the day.

The ship, indigenously designed and constructed, is the second of the Delhi class destroyers and has rendered valuable service to the country. Throughout its illustrious career, INS Mysore participated in multiple key missions and operations, earning accolades and honours. The ship is affiliated with the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, strengthening the bond between the two services.

To commemorate this milestone event a blood donation camp was conducted onboard, with approximately 250 personnel and their families participating in the noble cause. "Best wishes to Team Mysore. May the crew of the Mighty Mysore continue to be fearless and achieve success and glory, always living up to their motto 'Na Bhibheti Kadachan' meaning 'Always Fearless'," officials said. (ANI)

