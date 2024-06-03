Left Menu

Sensex Soars to Record High, Investors Rejoice as Exit Polls Predict BJP's Triumph

Investors' wealth increased by Rs 12.48 lakh crore as Sensex hit a lifetime high following exit polls predicting a major win for the BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections. Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms surged to peak levels. Strong GDP growth data also supported market optimism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:35 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, investors' wealth escalated by Rs 12.48 lakh crore on Monday as the Sensex reached an unprecedented high. The surge came after exit polls forecasted a substantial victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

The 30-share BSE Sensex leapt by 2,777.58 points or 3.75% to register a record peak of 76,738.89 during early trading hours. This extraordinary rally propelled market capitalization of BSE-listed companies to soar by Rs 12,48,952.68 crore, reaching an all-time high of Rs 4,24,61,833.82 crore, equivalent to USD 5.10 trillion.

Analysts attribute this bullish trend to the overwhelmingly favorable projections for the incumbent government. Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi Shares noted that the robust GDP growth data further bolsters market sentiment, with the recent figures marking an 8.2% growth, reinforcing India's status as the fastest-growing major economy globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

