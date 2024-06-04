Left Menu

Avian Flu H7N3 Outbreak Hits Third Poultry Farm in Victoria

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a third poultry farm in Victoria, Australia. The H7N3 strain was confirmed, which is different from the H5N1 strain that has caused global concern. The state government released a statement confirming these findings.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:24 IST
Avian Flu H7N3 Outbreak Hits Third Poultry Farm in Victoria
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a third poultry farm in Australia's Victoria state, the state government said on Wednesday.

Tests confirmed that the flu is an H7N3 strain, it said in a statement. This is not the same as the H5N1 bird flue that has swept through birds and mammals around the world in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024