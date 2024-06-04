Avian Flu H7N3 Outbreak Hits Third Poultry Farm in Victoria
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a third poultry farm in Victoria, Australia. The H7N3 strain was confirmed, which is different from the H5N1 strain that has caused global concern. The state government released a statement confirming these findings.
