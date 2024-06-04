Avian Flu H7N3 Outbreak Hits Third Poultry Farm in Victoria

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a third poultry farm in Australia's Victoria state, the state government said on Wednesday.

Tests confirmed that the flu is an H7N3 strain, it said in a statement. This is not the same as the H5N1 bird flue that has swept through birds and mammals around the world in recent years.

