"We shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh ..."Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls. "Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections," TDP chief Naidu said in a post on X.

"Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory," the post further reads. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying that the government will work for the all-round progress of the state.

In a post on X, "Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of the Telugu Desam Party, JanaSena Party and BJP Andhra Pradesh for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come." BJP contested Andhra Pradesh along with Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party.

The NDA registered a massive victory winning 163 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. TDP won 134 seats, JanaSena party won 21 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats. Meanwhile, as the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats. (ANI)

