Left Menu

UPI Revolution: Peru Embraces Real-Time Payments with NIPL Partnership

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) partners with the Reserve Bank of Peru to deploy a UPI-like real-time payments system, making it the first South American country to adopt this technology. This strategic move aims to strengthen Peru's financial infrastructure and foster economic growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:36 IST
UPI Revolution: Peru Embraces Real-Time Payments with NIPL Partnership
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and the Reserve Bank of Peru have announced a landmark partnership to introduce a UPI-like real-time payments system in the Latin American country. This collaboration marks a historic milestone, making Peru the first nation in South America to adopt the globally acclaimed Unified Payment Interface (UPI) technology, NIPL stated in a release.

The partnership will empower the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) to establish an efficient real-time payments platform, enabling seamless instant transactions between individuals and businesses. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the nation's financial infrastructure.

NPCI International CEO Ritesh Shukla emphasized that the partnership aims to bolster Peru's financial framework, thereby promoting economic growth. NIPL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024