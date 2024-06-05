HDFC Life Reaches New Milestone with Rs. 3 Lakh Crore in AUM

HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies, proudly announced that it has surpassed Rs. 3 lakh crore in Assets Under Management (AUM). This noteworthy achievement highlights HDFC Life's consistent growth trajectory and dedication to prudent asset management.

Prasun Gajri, Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Life, emphasized the importance of this milestone by noting, "Reaching Rs. 3 lakh crore in AUM highlights our ongoing focus on disciplined investment practices and strategic asset allocation." HDFC Life's commitment is also evident in its adherence to a Responsible Investment policy, reflecting a long-term approach that considers environmental, social, and governance factors.

The company's growth in AUM has been fueled by a robust product portfolio designed to meet diverse life stage needs, alongside a keen focus on customer satisfaction and digital transformation. With over 300 distribution partnerships and a strong network of financial consultants, HDFC Life continues to maintain its leadership in the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)