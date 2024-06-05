Left Menu

Sebi's New Proposal to Boost Retail Participation in Securities Market

Sebi has proposed enhancing the threshold for Basic Service Demat Accounts (BSDA) from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to encourage more retail investors to participate in the securities market. The proposal includes reviewing annual maintenance charges and eligibility criteria for BSDA holders. Comments are sought till June 26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:10 IST
Sebi's New Proposal to Boost Retail Participation in Securities Market
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost retail investor participation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday proposed raising the threshold for Basic Service Demat Accounts (BSDA) from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The BSDA, introduced by Sebi in 2012, aims to ease the burden of demat charges on small investors. Currently, investors can hold securities worth up to Rs 2 lakh in a single BSDA to qualify. The new proposal seeks to allow the combined value of debt and non-debt securities to reach Rs 10 lakh.

The regulator also plans to review annual maintenance charges (AMC) and has suggested a tiered fee structure. For portfolios valued up to Rs 4 lakh, AMC would be zero, while portfolios between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh would incur a nominal charge of Rs 100. Additionally, electronic statements will be free, but physical statements will cost Rs 25 each.

Sebi is inviting feedback on these changes until June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024