Left Menu

Adani Power Acquires Majority Stake in Mirzapur Thermal Energy

Adani Power announced that Mirzapur Thermal Energy U.P. Pvt Ltd (MTEUPL) has become its subsidiary following the allocation of 99.8% of MTEUPL's equity shares to the company. MTEUPL, which is yet to start commercial activities, was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Infra (India) Ltd (AIIL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:18 IST
Adani Power Acquires Majority Stake in Mirzapur Thermal Energy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power has officially taken control of Mirzapur Thermal Energy U.P. Pvt Ltd (MTEUPL) by securing 99.8% of its equity shares, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to a filing with the BSE, Adani Power was allotted 5 million equity shares of Rs. 10 each on a preferential basis, converting MTEUPL into its subsidiary.

Although MTEUPL has yet to commence commercial operations, the company will focus on infrastructure development. Previously, MTEUPL was a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Infra (India) Ltd (AIIL), a related party to Adani Power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024