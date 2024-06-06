Intensifying Resistance: Yemen's Houthis and Iraq Unite
Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthis, announced on Thursday that their operations in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would escalate. This marks a significant shift in regional dynamics and could lead to intensified confrontations.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:06 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would intensify.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
On National Day, Israel Prez Isaac Herzog commends PM Modi's support after Hamas attacks
Norway and Ireland Recognize Palestine, Spark Diplomatic Tensions with Israel
Controversial Visit to Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister Sparks Tensions
Europe's Dilemma: ICC Warrant for Israel's Netanyahu
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Edge Closer to Rafah Amid Heavy Bombardment