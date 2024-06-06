SEBI Mandates KYC Integration by August 1, 2024: A Seamless Financial Transformation

In a sweeping move to streamline financial operations, SEBI, the capital markets regulator, has mandated that KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) integrate their systems with the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR) starting August 1, 2024.

According to SEBI's circular, this integration requires intermediaries conducting client due diligence to upload KYC records to the KRAs, who must then validate and transfer this data to CKYCRR within seven days.

KRAs are also required to ensure that all existing KYC records, both for legal entities and individual clients, are uploaded to the CKYCRR within six months from the stipulated deadline, marking a significant shift towards more centralized and secure financial data management.

