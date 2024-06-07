Ahmedabad: Former DRDO Chief conferred with 'Honorary Lifetime Membership'

The Space Society of Mechanical Engineers (SSME) has conferred 'Honorary Lifetime Membership' to Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, the former DRDO Chief and current President of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), on Thursday. The honour was presented to Dr Reddy for his outstanding and invaluable contributions to aerospace and defence technologies.

The honour was presented in a ceremony organised by the Space Applications Centre (SAC), a unit of the Indian Research Space Organisation in Ahmedabad. The honour was presented in the presence of Shri S Somnath, the Chairman of ISRO and Dr DK Singh, the Associate Director of the Space Applications Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Space Society of Mechanical Engineers (SSME) came into existence on April 6, 1988, at the Space Applications Centre, a unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad. It is a registered society under the government of Gujarat. Space Application Centre (SAC) unit of ISRO focuses on the design of space-borne instruments for ISRO missions and the development and operationalisation of applications of space technology for societal benefits.

Earlier, in February, the former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said India has become self-sufficient in missile technology with a wide range of missiles in its arsenal and that global restriction regimes "helped" it achieve this self-reliance. Dr Reddy said that the country has today developed a range of missiles that any country would like to have.

In a podcast with ANI, the former DRDO chief said, "Indian missile programme has gone a long way and a number of missile systems have been developed. Varieties of missiles have been developed. Surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, anti-tank missiles, and many other varieties of missiles have been developed in the country. "The country has gained a lot of knowledge and has become, I say that, self-sufficient and self-reliant in missile technology today by developing all these varieties of missiles. Range of missiles that any nation would like to have based on their necessities, the country has developed all these," he said. (ANI)

