Left Menu

Norwegian Gas Flows Resume Via Langeled Pipeline Easing Concern

The flow of Norwegian gas to northern England via the Langeled pipeline resumed after an outage caused by a crack in an offshore platform. The interruption had raised energy security concerns in Europe and spiked gas prices. Norway remains a key supplier for Europe, especially after 2022 developments.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:36 IST
Norwegian Gas Flows Resume Via Langeled Pipeline Easing Concern
AI Generated Representative Image

The flow of Norwegian gas to northern England via the Langeled pipeline resumed on Friday, live data from Britain's system operator National Gas showed following a June 2 outage that triggered renewed concerns over energy security in Europe.

Britain's Easington import terminal received gas from Langeled at a rate of 44.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0446 GMT, up from zero on Thursday, according to flow data from National Gas. Sunday's interruption of gas flows from Norway's onshore Nyhamna plant via Langeled to Easington drove Europe's benchmark gas price on Monday to 38.56 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), its highest since December.

The outage was caused by a crack in a two-inch pipeline onboard Equinor's offshore Sleipner Riser platform, which acts as a connection between Langeled North and Langeled South. The European gas market had not yet begun trading on Friday. The continent's benchmark price closed at 33.18 euros per MWh on Thursday.

Norwegian gas system operator Gassco had said

it planned to gradually ramp up flows on Friday. Norway in 2022 overtook Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, meeting roughly a quarter of the continent's demand and making any outages at Norwegian fields a possible trigger for higher prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024