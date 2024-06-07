Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Share Offering: A Milestone for Economic Diversification

Saudi Arabia is set to price shares of its state oil giant Aramco at 27.25 Riyals ($7.27) each. The offering, part of Project Bond, aims to attract a wider range of investors to further the kingdom's economic diversification. The shares will start trading on Riyadh's Saudi Exchange next Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:59 IST
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Share Offering: A Milestone for Economic Diversification
AI Generated Representative Image

Saudi Arabia is poised to price shares in the offering of its state oil giant Aramco at 27.25 Riyals ($7.27) a piece, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Aramco's book was covered 4-5 times at the bottom of the price range, one person said. The Saudi government may sell up to a 0.7% stake in the world's top oil exporter. The banks on the deal had taken orders through Thursday and shares are expected to start trading next Sunday on Riyadh's Saudi Exchange.

The offering - codenamed Project Bond according to sources - has been in the works for months as a key step in drawing a broader range of investors after Aramco's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) in 2019. The move will also further the kingdom's massive economic diversification programme. The deal will be a test of interest in Saudi markets after lukewarm demand from international investors for the IPO amid concerns about a high valuation, Saudi government control and the energy transition away from hydrocarbons. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024