Ukraine Accused of Using U.S.-Supplied HIMARS in Belgorod Attack

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of using U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets to shell civilian targets in Russia's Belgorod region and of being responsible for the deaths of women and children. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova set out the allegation at a news conference held on the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg.

She said fragments of the HIMARs rockets would serve as proof of what had happened. Reuters could not independently verify the assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine or the United States.

