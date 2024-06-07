Kremlin Accuses Macron of Provoking European Tensions
The Kremlin has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of escalating tensions in Europe through provocative statements about Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted Macron's unwavering support for Kyiv and France's willingness to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, further increasing European tensions.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Friday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of fuelling tensions across Europe with what it called his highly provocative statements on Ukraine, the state RIA news agency reported.
RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Macron had declared his absolute support for Kyiv and his readiness for direct French involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Macron on Thursday said that Paris planned to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Junior Women's and Men's Hockey teams endure hard-fought losses during Europe tour
Diksha, Pranavi, Tvesa lead six Indians in Jabra Ladies in France
Diksha, Pranavi, Tvesa lead six Indians in Jabra Ladies in France
Lakshya Sen to train in France ahead of Paris Olympics, PV Sindhu to train in Germany
Scholz Backs Macron's Call for Stronger European Military Collaboration