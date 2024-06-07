Left Menu

Two coaches of a goods train loaded with coal, derailed near Faridabad railway station at around 9.30 am, on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:15 IST
Goods train derailed near Faridabad Railway Station
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Two coaches of a goods train loaded with coal, derailed near Faridabad railway station at around 9.30 am, on Friday. Reportedly, the train was heading towards Delhi from Agra.

Upon receiving the information, the officials of the Railways, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Police Force (RPF) immediately rushed to the spot and started working on lifting the derailed coaches. A JCB was called to the spot to remove the loaded coal from the derailed coaches in order to revive the coaches and clear the tracks.

According to the information, the tracks are yet not cleared and any movement on the track cannot be carried upon till noon. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on May 28, six wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, resulting in disruption of traffic for Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat as well as the local rail network here, Western Railway said.

In a post on X, Western Railway informed that the following list of local trains has been affected: The following trains have been short-terminated: 09160 Valsad-Bandra Terminus Spl at Umbargaon Road, 09186 Kanpur-Mumbai Central Exp at Sachin, 09056 Udhna-Bandra Terminus Exp at Bhilad, 12936 Surat-Bandra Terminus Exp at Vapi, 19426 Nandurbar - Borivali Exp at Valsad, 19102 Surat-Virar Express at Bilimora, 09180 Surat-Virar Exp at Udhna, Western Railway said.

Railway officials further informed that all down trains are cancelled on May 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

