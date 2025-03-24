Left Menu

A Sweet Start: Delhi Assembly's Historic Budget Session Kicks Off with 'Kheer'

The Delhi Assembly's five-day budget session commenced with a symbolic 'Kheer' ceremony, highlighting sweetness and progress. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, holding the finance portfolio, is set to present the first BJP budget in 26 years. The event emphasizes inclusive growth and diverse public engagement under BJP leadership.

Updated: 24-03-2025 10:39 IST
  • India

The Delhi Assembly kicked off its five-day budget session with a 'Kheer' ceremony on Monday, symbolizing sweetness and progress. This session marks a significant occasion as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also manages the finance portfolio, prepares to present the BJP's first budget in Delhi after more than 26 years.

Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the ceremony's historical importance, noting the involvement of people from various walks of life, including businessmen and auto drivers, in the event. The budget presentation scheduled for the following day is anticipated to address the needs and opinions of Delhi's diverse population.

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay expressed optimism about the budget, describing it as a message of progress for Delhi. He noted Chief Minister Gupta's inclusive approach in engaging women, youth, business owners, and colony residents for budget suggestions, underlining the BJP's commitment to inclusive development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

