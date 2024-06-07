Delhi Excise policy case: CBI files charge sheet against K Kavitha, court to consider on July 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise policy case. The Rouse Avenue has put up the charge sheet for consideration on July 6. Special judge Kaveri Baweja has put up the charge sheet for consideration on July 6.

This is the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise policy case. Meanwhile, the court has extended the judicial custody of K Kavitha till June 21 in the CBI case.

K Kavitha is in judicial custody in both CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March. Thereafter she was arrested by the CBI in April. ED has also filed the charge sheet against her in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

Earlier on June 3, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in Delhi Court stated that the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) identified so far is Rs 1100 Cr, out of which PoC of Rs 292.8 Cr is being dealt with in this Prosecution Complaint. The ED has recently filed a Supplementary prosecution chargesheet naming BR Leader K Kavitha and several others in connection with the Excise policy money laundering case. The chargesheet stated that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was involved in PoC of 292.8 crores out of which 100 crores (kickbacks to AAP leaders) & 192.8 crores (Profit of Indospirits). K Kavitha conspired with the members of the South Group and the AAP leaders through Vijay Nair (who was acting on behalf of the top leaders of the AAP) to pay kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 Cr and receive undue benefits.

Kavitha by way of conspiracy and formation of Indo Spirits has participated in the generation, acquisition and use of the PoC of Rs. 192.8 Cr which was derived as a result of the conspiracy of kickbacks and payment of kickbacks. By showing Indo Spirits as a genuine business entity and acquiring the PoC of Rs 192.8 Cr she is involved in projecting this PoC as genuine profit from a legitimate business, stated the chargesheet. K Kavitha also received the PoC of Rs 5.5 Cr from Indo Spirits in the name of her associate Abhishek Boinpally. K Kavitha by paying kickback to the Govt functionaries through their middleman has participated in the generation of PoC of Rs. 100 Cr. K Kavitha has then participated in the transfer of this PoC to the Govt functionaries, as stated in the chargesheet. (ANI)

