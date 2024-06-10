Left Menu

UK Stocks Slip Amid European Political Uncertainty and U.S. Rate Concerns

UK stocks declined on Monday due to European political uncertainty following French President Emmanuel Macron's snap parliamentary election announcement and concerns over the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts. The FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, and the FTSE 250 dropped 0.5%. Investors are now looking ahead to upcoming UK wages and GDP data.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:59 IST
UK Stocks Slip Amid European Political Uncertainty and U.S. Rate Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image

UK stocks slipped on Monday, tracking losses in European stocks after French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap parliamentary election, while uncertainty around the timing of interest rate cuts in the United States also weighed.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.5% for a second straight session of losses. Political uncertainty in Europe made UK investors more cautious after Macron's decision on Sunday to call an election after a bruising loss in a European Parliament ballot.

"The (election) injects a big dose of the uncertainty which markets hate – with the euro dropping sharply in response to the developments," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Most UK sectors ended lower, with beverages stocks among the worst hit, declining 2.1%, although energy stocks gained 1.2% as oil prices rose by $1 per barrel.

"There's some (election) risk in the U.S. as well. So London finds itself caught between these markets, dealing with quite a lot," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG. "The modest losses we're seeing is a relatively contained self. Given the strong forms of European markets, maybe we're just due a little bit of profit taking in the short term."

Traders were also still assessing the impact of Friday's blow-out U.S. jobs report, which dampened hopes for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The European Central Bank began its rate cutting cycle last week with a 25 bps trim.

Investors now await Britain's wages and GDP data, due later in the week, to gauge the Bank of England's monetary policy path ahead of its next meeting this month. Among individual stocks, ME Group International fell 4.9% after the instant-service equipment group said its full-year profitability was in line with expectations.

Insurer and asset manager M&G Plc bucked the downtrend, rising 2.4% and topping the FTSE 100 after JP Morgan upgraded its rating to "overweight" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024