Tragic Sinking of Migrant Boat off Yemen Coast

A migrant boat sank off the coast of Yemen, resulting in the death of at least 49 individuals and leaving another 140 missing, according to a UN group on Tuesday. The boat, packed with approximately 260 Somali and Ethiopian migrants, departed from Somalia's northern coast on a 320-kilometer journey across the Gulf of Aden. It sank near Yemen's southern coast on Monday, as confirmed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement.

The IOM stated that 71 people have been rescued while the search continues. Among the deceased are 31 women and six children.

Yemen remains a critical transit route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa seeking employment in Gulf countries. Despite Yemen's nearly decade-long civil war, migrant arrivals have surged, jumping from approximately 27,000 in 2021 to over 90,000 last year, the IOM reported last month. The agency estimates around 380,000 migrants are currently in Yemen.

Smugglers often transport migrants in perilous, overcrowded boats across the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden to reach Yemen. Earlier in April, at least 62 individuals perished in two wrecks off Djibouti's coast while attempting to reach Yemen. The IOM noted that at least 1,860 migrants have died or disappeared along this route, with 480 known drownings.

Mohammedali Abunajela, an IOM spokesperson, stated that Monday's tragic sinking underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address migration challenges and ensure the safety of migrants along these dangerous routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)